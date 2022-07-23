My painful testicle

I recently noticed that while my left testicle is normal, the right testicle is painful. It is however not swollen. Kindly let me know what to do about this. I am a 70- year old man.

Lumina (by SMS)

Testicle pain has a number of possible causes. The testicles are very sensitive, and even a minor injury can cause testicle pain or discomfort. Pain might arise from within the testicle itself or from the coiled tube and supporting tissue behind the testicle (epididymis). Sometimes, what seems to be testicle pain is caused by a problem that starts in the groin, abdomen or somewhere else — for example, kidney stones and some hernias can cause testicle pain. The cause of testicle pain can’t always be identified. Pain in the testicles can also be a sign of more serious problems like testicular cancer. You may be able to ease your testicular pain at home. However, if home remedies such as warm baths, pain relievers and wearing a scrotal support doesn’t work, you will need to see a doctor for proper examination and treatment. Testicular pain can be treated medically.