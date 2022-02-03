‘We’re working to harness insecurity issues ravaging Nigeria’

The managing director, Skytech Limited, Mr Shitta Kazeem recently has reiterated that his company is willing to offer affordable and tremendous services in the technology sector such as CCTV, tracker and security doors to harness insecurity issues ravaging the country.

Speaking during a media tour to the company’s head office in Lagos, Kazeem said the firm was established out of a burning ambition to help solve the problems of good branding content and a functioning website, insecurity and unclean energy, and over the years, we have been able to help thousands of people with a team of professionals that works coherently to deliver optimal results for our clients.

“We offer services in Website/App Development, branding, graphic design, solar energy/inverter installation, automation and CCTV surveillance.”

Reacting to the issue of insecurity ravaging the country, Kazeem opined, “By coming up with several innovations from time to time and as a corporate organization that is security conscious, we pride ourselves in manufacturing and supplying top-notch security apparatus such as CCTV, security doors and trackers will help identify the bandwagon in the country.”

“We have been able to create software applications installed on our server and that of our clients to protect them. When people hack, their core goal is to gain access into people’s information and database such that they can carry out several cybercrimes. We have been able to create a structure such that our servers can never be hacked and have done this same thing for our clients,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…We’re working to harness. We’re working to harness

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…We’re working to harness We’re working to harness