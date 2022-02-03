Governor Emmanuel cautions opposition against his anointed candidate

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Udom Emmanuel has cautioned the people of Akwa Ibom State to be wary of politicians intending to engage them in activities that would overheat the polity in their pursuit of power, stressing that “there no political venture is worth compromising the safety of any person or their families”.

Governor Emmanuel handed down the warning against the backdrop of opposition gang-up against the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, who he declared as his anointed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate to succeed him in 2023.

It was at the PDP the New Year get-together held at the party secretariat, Atan Offot, Uyo, the state capital where he admonished party stakeholders, elders and leaders to see the choice of Eno, as God’s design to engender peace, unity and harmonious co-existence for sustainable development in the state.

Appreciating the people for sustaining their trust and support for the PDP, Emmanuel said: “Today, if you talk about the PDP in Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State will be rated as one of the strongest.

“I thank you for your faithfulness and standing strong for our party and for contributing to the national strength of our party. Thank you for believing in this umbrella. We will make sure this umbrella remains intact and covers everybody.”

The governor and leader of the PDP in the state reassured that his administration would continue to work hard to ensure all ongoing and impending projects would be completed and delivered in line with the promise made to the people at the take over of the administration in 2015.

“My manifesto to contest the election was under the logo of the PDP. We have a little more than a year to go, but I want to assure the party that all ongoing projects will be completed.

“We’ll work day and night to make sure we deliver on the manifesto we presented to this party.

“I will never do anything with selfish intention. Everything I do is in the interest of Akwa Ibom people,” he said.

He, therefore, counselled that persons given the position of responsibility should handle their offices faithfully and avoid activities that may jeopardize their safety while assuring continuous improvement in the welfare of party officers across all levels.

“I am advising you as my brothers and my sisters, nothing on planet earth is worth your life.

“Don’t accept things that will affect your life or that of your family members for a peanut. Anybody who wants to serve you sincerely the way God wants it will never put such a price on your head,” the governor said.

Governor Emmanuel also called on all party faithful to unite with the leadership of PDP in the state to contribute the required quota of support to the party at the national level to regain power at the centre to restore the depleted economy which, he stated, is the yearning of all Nigerians at the moment.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan, commended the governor for sustaining the New Year get together all through the past six years of his government.

By this, he said, the party has felt the impact of the government while the governor feels the pulse of the party, thereby stabilizing the party in the state.

The party Chairman lauded the gesture of the Udom Emmanuel led government for bringing succour to the people of Atan Offot community by providing a transformer to power the party secretariat and the entire community, describing him as the pride of the PDP.