A Nigerian gospel singer, Oluwafunke, accused her colleague, Yinka Alaseyori, of song theft.

Funke had accused Yinka of copying her song “Jesu Ti Nazareti” in a video posted on Temilolasobola’s Instagram page.

She said Yinka has a habit of copying her colleagues’ songs and pretending to be innocent.

Funke stated that her silence is not due to foolishness because she owns the copyright of her songs, thereby calling on her fans to warn her.

She said, “Anybody who knows her should warn her. When you do something bad, you wouldn’t talk about it, you would keep quiet. What rubbish is that in this industry? You did it the first, second, and now the third. Did they swear for you?

Tinubu in Paris, set for global financing pact summit

President BolaTinubu on Tuesday arrived in Paris, France, preparatory to the Summit on New Global Financing Pact, which President Emmanuel Macron will host..…

Police call for arrest of skit maker, Trinity Guy over ‘immoral’ pranks

The Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has called for the arrest of a popular skit maker, popularly known as Trinity Guy.…





PDP ramps reconciliation process amid internal wrangling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ramped up its reconciliation process following a bitter internal altercation during the last general elections that led to the birth of the G5……

Arsenal makes £30m bid for Ajax’s highly-rated Dutch defender

If I choose to keep quiet, it isn’t because I am stup!d. I have copyright of my songs”.

Watch below