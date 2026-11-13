Ooni of Ife attends ex-wife Naomi’s convocation at Elizade university

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Friday attended the convocation ceremony of his former wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, at Elizade University in Ondo State.

Nigerian gospel singer Dare Justified shared pictures and videos from the event in a post on his Instagram page, where he disclosed the monarch’s presence at the ceremony.

He congratulated Silekunola on the academic milestone and expressed hope that it would open doors to more opportunities and achievements.

Describing the event as a day of celebration, the singer said the Ooni joined the former queen’s family and friends to mark the occasion.

He wrote, “AKURE WAS BEAUTIFUL! WHAT A DAY OF CELEBRATION!

“A special day celebrating the remarkable Her Majesty, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi at her convocation ceremony at Elizade University, Akure!

“What an incredible and memorable time! An even greater honour to have His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, present to celebrate this beautiful milestone alongside family and friends.

“Congratulations, Your Majesty! This is another beautiful milestone, and I pray it opens doors to even greater accomplishments, new opportunities and greater heights.”