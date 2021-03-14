We’ll ensure professionalism in all engineering projects ― NIMechE chairman

The Abeokuta chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) has promised to work closely with both government and non-government organisations on the need to employ professionalism in all engineering projects.

Engr (Dr) Adekunle Ibrahim Musa made this known during his investiture as the first chairman of the institution and the inauguration of the Abeokuta chapter, held at the NSE Secretariat, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, on Thursday, last week.

While inaugurating the chapter, the national chairman, Engr (Professor) Mohammed Ndaliman, advised the new chapter to focus on programmes that can enhance the capacity of members.

In his lecture entitled: ‘Vocational Technical Education in the Current and Future of Mechanical Engineering’ the guest lecturer, Engr (Prof) M.A. Waheed, said the socio-economic development of Nigeria depends on the development of local engineering prowess which can be achieved by developing adequate multi-skilled manpower through vocational-technical education.

He, therefore, urged government to do more by providing qualitative education at all levels in the country.

Earlier, the keynote speaker and past national chairman of NIMechE, Engr High Chief Akintunde Zedomi, charged NIMechE to play a lead role towards the rejuvenation of vocational-technical education in Nigeria.

Other newly-inaugurated executive committee member of the chapter are vice chairman, Engr Akeem Ayonuga; General Secretary, Engr Lanre Adesusi; Assistant General Secretary, Engr Simon Victor; Technical Secretary, Engr (Dr) Mrs S.I. Kuye; Assistant Technical Secretary, Engr Olumide Akinpelu; Treasurer, Engr Bukola Olodeokuta; Financial Secretary, Engr Tunde Abiodun; Publicity Secretary, Engr Joseph Uti; Assistant Publicity Secretary, Engr (Dr) Ayodele Oke; ex–officio I, Engr M.I. Abbass and ex- officio II, Engr Titi Adeyemo.

The event climaxed with the presentation of awards on notable personalities for their outstanding contributions to the development of Mechanical Engineering in Ogun state and Nigeria as a whole, amongst whom were the state Director, Vehicle Inspector Officer, Engr Gboyega Ademehin; former speaker, Honourable Engr Suraj Isola Adekunbi; Ogun State Commissioner of Forestry, Honourable Engr Tunji Akinosi, former Ogun State Head of Service, Engr Olanrewaju Bisiriyu and past national chairman of NiMechE, Engr (High Chief) Akintunde Zedomi.

