We will continue to regroup after attacks, say Alausa protesters

The injured #EndSARS protesters have regrouped in Alausa and expressed their readiness for any further attacks from “hired thugs”.

The protesters insinuated that the thugs were loaded in a BRT bus, belonging to the government with matchetes and sticks.

The protesters had earlier scampered into different positions after armed hoodlums attacked them while protesting at the entrance of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Some of the injured protesters are being treated inside an ambulance, which was brought to the scene after the attack.

One of the organisers of the protest, while addressing the crowd said: “Initially, we said that no more SARS, now we are saying no more bad government.”

” If they chase us and we run away ,we will come back and continue to to kill them with our peace .Many of us ,who came here this morning have been injured.”

He also added that ” we will continue to be here .They ( the thugs)were able to penetrate us because we didn’t have the number.”

