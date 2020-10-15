Army captures Gana’s successor, Commandant, in girlfriend’s room

The Nigeria Army has captured Mr Kumour Fachii, alias Commandant, the successor of Terwase Akwaza, alias ‘Gana’, the dreaded militia gang leader in Benue State who was killed last month in an operation.

Fachii was arrested alongside 75 others on Wednesday.

The Commander of the Four Special Forces Command of the Nigerian Army in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Brigadier General Maude Ali Gadzama, confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to Gen Gadzama, Fachii was arrested in his girlfriend’s house in Agbi village of Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.

He said, items recovered from the suspect include arms and ammunition, three locally-made rocket launchers, military uniforms, charms among others.

“I called you guys here because some 36 days back when the dreaded Gana was paraded before you people here, I mentioned that some of his kingpins have been arrested while some of them are on the run and we are in pursuit of them.

“This afternoon, the gentleman seated before us here is his second in command and after the episode that we had with the dreaded Gana. Some schools of thought were saying that his second in command had inherited all his powers. Lo and behold, our troops have gone in pursuit of them and today seated before you is Mr Kumour Fachii, alias commandant the second in command of dreaded Gana, that has inherited his magic.

“So I called you people to parade him here for you to see and we continue doing our work until they either denounce or all of them

“He is the 76th person now that we have apart from Gana and other four that have gone to where they belong.”

He said the troops are working towards arresting other 400 Gana’s gang members spread across Benue State, Gen Gadzama said.

Fachii, however, denied that he is the second in command, adding that late Gana handed over to his brother, Azonto who is still at large.

Fachii also said he was an Okada man before he joined the gang in 2018.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.