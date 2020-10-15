Leave the streets as Buhari implements your demands, Senate President tells #EndSARS protesters

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has advised those involved in the #EndSARS Protests to return to their individual homes as the Federal Government implement their demands.

Senator Lawan made the plea on Thursday shortly after the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi briefed the entire Chamber on his engagement with the leaders of the protesters on Thursday.

The Senate President had on Wednesday asked Senator Abdullahi and the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe to meet with the protesters and report back to the Chamber.

Senator Lawan declared that since the Federal Government has proscribed the dreaded Special Anti Robbery Squad and has assured the nation to look into other demands of the protesters, they should go back home and allow the expeditious implementation of their demands.

He said: “Nigerians have the right to peaceful demonstration when they feel very strongly about issues. They can do so to call the attention of the leaders of this country for the appropriate actions to be taken.

“The government has responded, SARS has been disbanded. All the five demands of the protesters have been accepted. Since such demands have been accepted, then we should expedite action to actualise them.

“I believe that when protesters’ demands are met, their goals should have been achieved.

“Therefore, there’s a need for our compatriots to go back home and give the government the chance to quickly and expeditiously implement those demands.

“Both Chambers of the National Assembly have identified with the protests that they are legitimate and the demands are legitimate.

“The next vital stage is for the protest to stop because the initial reasons for the protests have been accepted as facts and the government is trying to do everything possible.

“And I will urge the government, including us, we should push the executive arm of government to ensure that those demands are implemented as quickly as possible.

Earlier while conveying the grievances of the protesters, Senator Abdullahi said they were not happy that thugs were instigated to attack them in the Federal Capital Territory. He also said the protesters have vowed to sustain the protests until all their demands were met.