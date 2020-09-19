We need transformational leaders not transactional leaders ―Obii Pax-Harry

National convener of the Watchmen and Intercessors Network Nigeria (WINN), and the frontline progenitor of the trending Arise Nigeria Project 720, Apostle Obii Pax-Harry, has stated that the key to reaching Nigeria’s full potential is to recognise and elect transformational leaders.

She made the statement during a live television programme on Silverbird TV on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Speaking on the mission to join forces with 720 intercessors across the country and beyond to pray for Nigeria ahead of its 60th Independence anniversary, Obii analysed the salient benefits of having transformational leaders run the country.

“Transformational leadership develops followers who can perform beyond their own and others’ expectations.

“Transformational leaders commit themselves to selfless ideals and align their personal principles and values with that of the organisation, group or even society. The leader nurtures his followers’ moral development to internalize these same values and principles,” she said.

Obii and her team of intercessors shall be embarking on a media tour to further amplify the cause of Arise Nigeria Project 720.

The aim of the prayers is to birth 720 Oaks of Righteousness who will be transformational leaders in their sphere of influence; people who will restore our value system as a nation and be good role models to others.

