Reps assure on continuous amendment of Police Act, Nigerians express divergent opinion

The House of Representatives has reiterated the resolve of the National Assembly towards continued review of the Nigeria Police Act, which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The House gave the assurance via it’s the official Twitter handle: @HouseNGR underscored the need for government to live up to its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of all its citizens.

“President @Mbuhari’s assent of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 is a welcome development.

“On the 2nd July 2020, the 9th House of Representatives passed the Police Act, 2020.

“The Act seeks to provide for an efficient police service that will ensure accountability and transparency.

“The Act is the first step of a broader action towards wholesale reform of the Nigerian policing and national security infrastructure.

“The House of Representatives will continue to review the Act in its implementation to identify additional ways to improve our policing so that government can live up to its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, a cross-section of Nigerians who responded to the tweet expressed a divergent opinion on the legislation.

@Etimwillz – “Does your reform include the use of body cams? If not, then it not a reform.”

@Kongees – “Welcome development? So what is happening to Gov. Wike at Benin? Hundreds of riot policemen laying siege around the hotel he’s staying. We are deceiving ourselves.”

@fodwinakhigbe4 – “I don’t think it would change anything substantially. It’s cosmetic. Nothing will change, the Nigerian system is wired not to succeed.”

@Austine12775664 – “Incompetence is worse than corruption because it cripples innovation and creativity needed for onward advancement.”

@mukharus – “The only reform that will bring positive change in Nigerian police is one that tackles corruption, lack of professionalism, inadequate financing and entrenches rigorous oversight, accountability, transparency.”

@Authoriti007 – “Implementation is key. Not public watering policies that bear no fruits. Will it curb police brutality and guarantee freedom of speech and the right to protests without police intimidation and killing of innocents Nigerians.”

@ObetaMax – “Does it include the public taking video and photographs of police when they’re acting? Does it also include police carrying body cams?”

@mr_adewuyi – “Not bad development at all. I hope this covers operations of #SARS @femigbaja @HouseNGR.”

