The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has denied a social media report that claimed Abia State was the best-performing state in this year’s May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

WAEC clarified that it does not engage in ranking candidates’ performance based on their states, as its exams are international.

The Head of Public Affairs unit of WAEC, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina, stated that the organization had consistently clarified this position and disassociated itself from the report rating Abia State as the best-performing.

WAEC emphasised its commitment to maintaining its integrity and not being drawn into political controversies.

WAEC noted that it has not yet determined the best national candidate for its school-based examination this year and will make the information public once it is available.

The organisation urged the public to disregard any reports claiming the best-performing state in its exams, as they are considered fake news.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Israeli-Palestinian crisis: Any implications for Nigeria?

The swift and coordinated cross-border attacks launched by Hamas fighters from the Gaza Strip into Israel last Saturday, October 7, has triggered the ongoing full-scale war between Israel and Palestine..….





Tinubu appoints Bayo Onanuga as Special Adviser

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bayo Onanuga as his special adviser on Information and Strategy. This is the latest in the series of appointments announced by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Friday..…..

Coroner summons Naira Marley, two others over Mohbad’s death

A Lagos coroner court sitting in Ikorodu has summoned Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and Primeboy over the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad…….…

Davido, Chioma step out with newborn twins

Nigerian singer Davido and his wife, Chioma, have stepped out for the first time with their twins in the United States. A video of Chioma smiling while carrying the babies has surfaced online....…

NOTES FROM ATLANTA: Neither Tinubu nor Atiku forged credentials with INEC

THE storm over the legitimacy of the credential President Bola Tinubu submitted to INEC has managed to rope in former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who instigated it in the first place. But available facts show that neither of them presented forged documents to INEC.....…

Ondo Assembly suspends impeachment of deputy gov Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended the impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa following the refusal of the Chief Judge of the state, Olusegun Odusola, to set up a panel for the exercise...…

EDITORIAL: The Kebbi boat disaster

TRAGEDY struck last week when a boat carrying 50 people capsized in the Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State, leaving 40 passengers unaccounted for. The survivors were rescued alive by local divers. The boat, which reportedly had the accident around noon while ferrying passengers to the Yauri weekly market, was coming from Kasabo in Agura Local Government of Niger State……