The Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended the impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa following the refusal of the Chief Judge of the state, Olusegun Odusola, to set up a panel for the exercise.

Earlier, the House had declared its intent to proceed with the impeachment process despite a Federal High Court order.

However, the Chief Judge cited the court’s order and declined to comply with the directive in a letter dated October 6, 2023, sent to the Speaker of the Assembly, Oladiji Olamide.

The Federal High Court had granted an order, requested by the deputy governor, to pause the impeachment proceedings until the court determines his case against the exercise.

In response, the Assembly’s spokesperson, Olatunji Oshati, confirmed on Friday that the lawmakers would comply with the court order and halt further proceedings on the impeachment.

He emphasised that this decision highlights the Assembly’s commitment to accountability and oversight, showing that impeachment processes are not monopolised by the legislature and can be impacted by judicial interventions.

The allegations against the deputy governor include abuse of office, financial impropriety, and gross misconduct, which he has denied, attributing them to political motivations.

Details later…

