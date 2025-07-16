Politics

Why I was unable to attend Buhari’s burial — Peter Obi

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has explained the reason behind his absence at the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, attributing it to flight challenges and the closure of the Katsina airport.

Speaking during his condolence visit to the late president’s family in Daura on Wednesday, Obi said, “No flight. They couldn’t land at Katsina’s airport. It was all closed because there were a lot of dignitaries, and it is believed that the mourning continues till tomorrow. So, whoever comes is still part of the mourning.”

He commiserated with Buhari’s family and described the late leader as a man of dignity, noting that their political differences never diminished his respect for his leadership.

He also used the occasion to emphasise the value of national unity and the need for collective reflection in moments of national loss.

Obi’s visit, however, drew criticism from former presidential aide Reno Omokri, who accused him of responding only after facing public backlash.

Tribune Online reports that Omokri, in a statement on his verified Facebook page, described the visit as “medicine after death” and argued that the damage from Obi’s absence at the funeral had already been done.

“Going to Daura a day after Buhari’s burial because you were dragged on social media for your absence at the funeral is medicine after death! The message to Arewa has already been passed and understood!” Omokri wrote.

He had earlier criticised Obi for attending a political event in Ilorin on the day of Buhari’s burial, questioning the former Anambra State governor’s priorities.

