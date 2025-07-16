The Patriots’ all-inclusive confab begins in Abuja

• Delegates set to discuss future of constitutional democracy

• Plan to draft peoples’ Constitution

The all-inclusive constitutional conference with the primary goal of producing a draft of a new constitution for the country begins today at 10:00 a.m. in Abuja.

The conference is under the auspices of The Patriots, a body that comprises statesmen, elders and leaders of thought, in collaboration with the Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG).

Hundreds of delegates, drawn from all strata of the society — among them professional groups, trade unions, as well as top federal and state government functionaries — were accredited on Tuesday at Transcorp Hilltop Hotel, the venue of the summit.

While some delegates performed their accreditation online, others processed their accreditation at the venue of the summit from midday on Tuesday.

A former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and other prominent Nigerians are participating in the three-day conference that is also meant to reposition constitutional democracy in the country.

Initially scheduled to commence on Tuesday, the organizers shifted it to today as a mark of honour for former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Awujale of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, both of whom passed on Sunday.

Nigerian Tribune recalled that the conveners intensified efforts in the last few days towards achieving a successful conference.

Besides, the conference is bringing together some of Nigeria’s most respected elder statesmen, former presidents, serving and former governors, national icons, captains of industry, civic leaders, and institutional stakeholders in an urgent effort to lay the foundation for a new, democratic people’s constitution that truly reflects the will, diversity, and aspirations of Nigerians.

Eminent Nigerians scheduled to address the delegates are: Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Professor Wole Soyinka, General T.Y. Danjuma, Professor Ango Abdullahi, Mallam Tanko Yakasai, General Ike Nwachukwu, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief Mamman Osuman (SAN), Ambassador Godknows Igali, Elder Solomon Asemota (SAN), Obong Victor Attah, Senator Azuta Mbata, Professor Akin Oyebode (SAN), Comrade Joe Ajaero of the NLC, Hajia Maryam Inna Ciroma, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Barrister Femi Falana (SAN), and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Co-chairing the Organising Committee for the summit are His Excellency Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives and former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal. Head of the Resolutions Committee is Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

According to the organizers, the summit will be underlined by the endorsement and presentation of a Draft Legislative Bill for a New Constitution of Nigeria, which they said would be a product of nationwide consultations, intellectual rigour, and inclusive political dialogue — set to be submitted to both the Presidency and the National Assembly.

The conference, with the theme “Actualising a Constitutional Democracy That Works for All in Nigeria,” aims to consolidate ongoing efforts to create a viable, inclusive, and future-ready constitutional framework — moving the country away from the widely criticized and overly centralized 1999 Constitution.

“Together with the NPSG — a coalition of professionals, civic-minded political reformers, and constitutional advocates — the conveners bring unmatched credibility, national reach, and depth of experience to the urgent task of transforming Nigeria’s governance architecture,” the organizers assured.

“The 1999 Constitution, enacted in the twilight of military rule without extensive public consultation, has long been faulted for entrenching a unitary system that stifles federalism, undermines local governance, and fails to reflect Nigeria’s multi-ethnic, pluralistic realities.

“From systemic insecurity, mass youth unemployment, and poor public service delivery to weak institutions, inequitable resource control, and economic centralization, many of Nigeria’s persistent challenges are rooted in constitutional dysfunction.

“As global dynamics shift — technologically, economically, environmentally, and geopolitically — Nigeria remains constrained by a rigid and outdated governance system that cannot deliver on the promise of a modern, just, and inclusive society.

“This summit is not just another political jamboree — it is a deliberate and inclusive national call to action. Its principal objective is to forge a new constitution that empowers Nigerians, strengthens institutions, promotes electoral justice, protects minority rights, and enables broad-based development at all levels,” the organizers added.

According to the organizers, the summit promises to be a cross-sectoral, cross-generational, and cross-regional dialogue, drawing from the collective wisdom and aspirations of Nigerians from all walks of life.

The Joint Secretariat, through its Head, Sir Olawale Okunniyi, said all stakeholders, institutions, political actors, civil society organizations, the media, and the general public have been invited to support and participate in the proceedings as the country takes a decisive step towards a more equitable, participatory, and prosperous future.