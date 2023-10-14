A Lagos coroner court sitting in Ikorodu has summoned Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and Primeboy over the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad.

In an ongoing inquest to determine the cause of death of Mohbad, the Coroner Magistrate, Adedayo Shotobi, has summoned music stars to appear before the court on October 25. The purpose of their appearance is to shed light on the incident and identify any individuals responsible for the tragic event.

Ir reported that preliminary enquiries into the death of the late Nigerian singer will begin on Friday, September 29, at the Magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The coroner instructed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, to ensure the presence of the music stars at the next adjourned date of October 25.

The coroner court has the duty of investigating the causes and circumstances surrounding certain deaths that are considered to be unnatural, violent, or cases where the cause remains unknown.

