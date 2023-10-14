Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has signed the 2023 supplementary budget into law, amounting to N58,191,535,018.12.

The Governor assured the people of Kano that his administration would adhere to principles of fiscal discipline and ensure that the funds appropriated in the supplementary budget are used accountable and transparently.

The supplementary budget is intended to address infrastructural development needs that were not included in the 2023 budget to meet the aspirations of the people of Kano State.

Governor Yusuf also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Commissioner of Planning and Budget for the speedy preparation of the budget document for presentation to the state assembly.

He called for continued support and a harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of the government in Kano State.

The bill for the supplementary budget was presented to the Governor by the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Right Hon. Jibrin Ismail Falgore, along with other principal officers of the assembly and the appropriation committee.

