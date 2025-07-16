What Buhari told me when I visited him in 2022 — Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari shared words of wisdom with him during a 2022 meeting.

“Peter, you seem to be everywhere and loved by the people. And I wish you the best, please, if you win, do not forget the poor,” Obi quoted Buhari as saying.

This conversation took place when Obi visited Buhari to inform him of his intention to succeed him as president.

Obi made this disclosure during a condolence visit to Buhari’s family in Daura, Katsina State, on July 16, 2025.

He expressed his commitment to caring for the poor, reflecting on Buhari’s advice as a lasting impression.

“That moment has been the thought I have had since the news of his demise. His concern for the poor should remain a reminder to us all,” Obi stated.

In his remarks, Obi also paid tribute to Buhari’s legacy, saying, “May the Almighty God, who has called both our late President and the Awujale of Ijebuland to eternal rest, grant them peace, and comfort their families and indeed our dear nation, as their passing is a deep loss to Nigeria. May their legacies of service and dignity never be forgotten”.