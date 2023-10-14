President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bayo Onanuga as his special adviser on Information and Strategy.

This is the latest in the series of appointments announced by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) on Friday.

President Tinubu also named Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu as the senior special assistant on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The statement said that the appointments were part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries.

It described the new appointees as professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion.

The president wished the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties.

