Vulnerable or honourable

The idea of the stimulus package initiated by government to bring succour to the aged, poor and the vulnerable that are facing untold hardships brought about by the ongoing lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus across states in the country is highly commendable but the question that comes to mind is whether the expectation of the targeted citizens are not cut short as a result of the distribution process being mishandled.

It is very disappointing and disheartening that some have turned the distribution process to a party affair thereby distributing the relief items to members of their wards as a reward for voting.

Despite all efforts put in place by both Federal and the state government to alleviate the suffering of the poor, vulnerable and aged citizens during this lockdown, the impact is still not felt as many keep groaning in abject poverty.

Vulnerable is used in reference to a person in need of special care, support or protection because of age, disability or risk of abuse or neglect, but reverse is the case as the Honourables are the one really benefiting from the relief materials due to dearth of supervision and monitoring.

Government, before the inception of the lockdown, specifically assured citizens of provision of food items, as the stay- at- home rule would not allow people to go about their daily economic activities to be able to feed themselves and families.

It is absolutely imperative to say here that 90 per cent of Nigerians fall in the category of the poor, aged and vulnerable because of the inability to feed themselves. The only rich people in this country are the people at the seat of power and few industrialists.

Even the so called civil servants that many state governments frustrated by not implementing the 30,000 minimum wage still fall under the poor, not leaving out the artisans, market men and women.

It is high time government at all levels re-strategise the mode of distribution, if not, all the billions spent on the relief materials will be efforts in futility.

Temitayo Taylor

Ogun State.

