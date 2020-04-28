AFSA launches social media campaign on agroecology

THE Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) has launched a social media campaign on Agroecology for Climate Action.

According to AFSA, the major purpose of the drive was to establish agroecology as a key policy response to the climate crisis that is negatively impacting Africa. “This social media campaign intends to mobilise and engage with the digital community in Africa and establish agroecology as the real deal to feed Africa and cool the planet.

General Coordinator of AFSA, Dr Million Belay, said, “Holding a social media campaign on agroecology for climate is of urgent importance to AFSA. This is to quickly adapt to the new challenge that the coronavirus pandemic presented in communication as well as inject the voice of urgency to deal with the industrial agriculture, which is the root cause of the COVID 19 and the climate crisis.”

AFSA aims to establish agroecology as the priority African-led solution to the climate crisis. The social media campaign intends to promote agroecology as an African-led solution to climate emergency; Establish agroecology as a modern, scientific, and viable farming system that feeds Africa with culturally appropriate, healthy, and nutritious foo. Establish agroecology as the most ecologically friendly farming system that works with the environment, nurtures biodiversity, and helps mitigate climate crisis.

AFSA Programme Coordinator, Bridget Mugambe, said: “Agroecology is a reverse response rejecting the industrial monoculture agriculture that contributes more than 90% of greenhouse gas emissions, degrades the environment, depletes biodiversity, erodes diverse cultures, and only feeds less than 30 per cent of the world population. Campaigning for agroecology is campaigning for healthy and sustainable food systems while celebrating the farmers that feed 70% of the population with less than a quarter of all farmland.”

