Buhari, presidential task force on coronavirus hold meeting on lockdown, others

The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the next step of the efforts to contain the pandemic.

The lockdown imposed by the president on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states lapsed on Sunday.

But lockdown is widely expected to be extended given the upsurge in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the country.

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have also recommended a restriction to interstate movements except for some essential services.

The PTF led by its chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mistapha, was with the president at the presidential villa, Abuja, ostensibly to discuss what will form the next line of action by the government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Coronavirus: Worldwide Death Toll Climbs To 200,000

More than 200,000 people worldwide have now died with the coronavirus, figures from Johns Hopkins University show. There are more than 2.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the tally. It comes after the number of fatalities in the US passed 50,000, as Americans endure the world’s deadliest outbreak… Read full story

COVID-19: Area Boys Demand ‘Settlement’ Before Evacuation Of Suspected Coronavirus Patients

RESIDENTS of Willoughby Street, Okobaba, a thickly populated slum community located in the Ebute-Metta (East) axis of Lagos State were relieved with the sight of a siren-blaring ambulance from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which was in their community to fetch three suspected coronavirus patients for treatment… Read full story

Court Orders Ex-Elizade University VC To Refund $1.75 Million

Justice Yemi Fasanmi, Ondo State High Court, Igbara-Oke division, on Wednesday, ordered the erstwhile vice-chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Professor Adekunle Oloyede, to refund the sum of $1.75 million to the university… Read full story