Things that won’t change post covid-19 (part 2)

Continuing from where I clogged last week, I want to reiterate and retell that each time there is a major shift across the planet earth; we always camp around things that change, focusing on new skills and new behaviors—at the expense of things that do not change, no matter what happens in the midst of the earth. There will not be a day that they will go out of fashion. There will not be a time that they will become obsolete! Last week, I wrote on vision, but this week, I am looking at something else.

When we emphasize things that change at the expense of things that do not change, folks run after new skills at the expense of values that successful people, companies and businesses are hinged on. Running after skills, while ignorantly ignoring values is bad. When this happens, folks become very skillful, but devoid of values. Today, many emerging leaders are very skillful and gifted, but are very bereft of values!

This Monday, two other “things” that will not change post covid-19 are the values of loyalty and confidentiality. They are not going to become obsolete as long as we continue to take breaths on earth. Your own economy is going to largely depend on them in the days to come. Take for instance, you can never be granted access to places of influence and affluence if you are devoid of the values of loyalty and confidentiality.

Post covid-19, the value of loyalty is going to be very relevant. A few days ago, late Abba Kyari, the former Chief of Staff to President Buhari, died after contracting coronavirus disease. Since that time, men who knew him intimately have been coming out, pouring the water of tribute on him. Many men have written many things on him, but one thing stood out of all of them: he was loyal to his principal. And because he was loyal to his boss and the one who recommended him for his job, he was able to keep his job till he passed on. He kept his job, not because he was the most brilliant, but he kept his job, because he was loyal. You may not like what I am sharing, but no one can kick against the prick, truth!

On the condition that the value of loyalty was non-negotiable pre covid-19, post covid-19, it is still going to remain relevant. If you do not have it, you would not be able to wrestle with the bull without being knocked down. For the umpteenth time, places of influence and affluence are only reserved for men and women—who esteem the value of loyalty.

A loyal person is a trustworthy person. Someone who esteems the value of loyalty does not betray trust. Kindly follow this powerful story that illustrates the value of truth within the context of loyalty: Once, there was a businessman who was on a long flight when the first warning that something was wrong came over the PA system. The pilot asked everyone to take their seats and fasten their seat belts.

After a while, another announcement came over the PA. The pilot calmly told the passengers that they would not be offering beverage service; there would be no meal service due to the expected turbulence. The plane came upon the storm shortly after this last announcement. Thunder could be heard all around the aircraft and lightening could be seen lightning up the dark sky. Within a matter of minutes, the plane was being tossed around like a small toy with passengers becoming more and more fearfully alarmed by every big bump. One moment the plane was lifted and the next, it was dropped as if it was crashing.

The businessman was also becoming somewhat anxious and as he looked around the plane nearly all the passengers were upset and alarmed. Some were praying. The future seemed ominous and many were wondering if they would make it through the storm. Then he suddenly saw a little girl out of the corner of his eye. Apparently, the storm meant nothing to her. She tucked her feet beneath her as she sat on her seat; she was reading a book and everything within her small world was calm and orderly. Sometimes she closed her eyes, then she would read again; then she would straighten her legs, but worry and fear were not in her world. When the plane was being buffeted by the terrible storm, when it staggered this way and that, as it rose and fell with frightening severity, when all the adults were scared half to death, the little girl was completely composed and unafraid. The businessman was completely amazed.

When the plane landed, passengers hurried to get their stuff and get off. However, this little girl sat and calmly waited for everyone to exit the plane. The businessman decided to wait as well so he could talk to this little girl. After having commented about the storm and the behavior of the plane, he asked why she hadn’t been afraid. The little girl replied, “Sir, my Dad is the pilot, and he is taking me home.”

Can men and women of affluence depend on you without being afraid that you will betray their trust? Trust is the blood of loyalty. Do you esteem the value of confidentiality? It is not everything your eyes see that your mouth is allowed to talk about. Men and women of value do not esteem lightly the value of confidentiality. To be granted an access to where the wealth of your nation can be accessed, you would need to start esteeming the value of confidentiality. This is very crucial.

If you are not dependable, then post covid-19 is going to be very difficult for you. Many people are successful today, not because they are more intelligent than you, but they are successful because they esteem the values of loyalty and confidentiality. Can you keep secrets for decades without divulging them? If the answer is no, then forget about success at the highest level. There is no one who is successful today, who is not holding dear the twin values of loyalty and confidentiality. Till I come your way again next week Monday, see you, where successful leaders are found!

