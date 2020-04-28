Lesson for leaders

Nigeria and the whole world will learn one lesson or another from Covid-19 at the end of it and no nation will ever remain the same again. Nigerian politicians especially will learn more than any other nation. I referred to Nigerian politicians because all arms of the government are manned by politicians including the judiciary.

When a new set of people get to power, they will accuse the past government of not doing anything to improve our education standard, health, road, infrastructural development and not developing our economy.

At the inception of this administration, the president promised that he will not go outside the country for any medical treatment of any type. It is disheartening to know that it is this same president that has gone abroad for treatments more than any other president and stayed for months abroad more than we ever seen or heard in the history of this nation.

The event of covid-19 readily exposed this government’s ineptitude and lack of development in the health sector of our nation. It is disheartening to note that this administration did not do anything to improve our health sector. Where are the billions of naira that are budgeted every year for the health sector which ranks among the highest every year? Can we say it has been embezzled while the government is fighting corruption? Why will our politicians travel out and see good things and not do the same in their own country for the benefit of all of us? Do our politicians ever think a time like this will come when they will be locked up in their country and not be allowed to travel to other countries for health and other reasons? We have all it takes to build and equip the types of hospitals we travel out and consult for treatment.

We have the resources to build and equip universities and other institutions that can meet global standard of the types the rich people are sending their children to abroad. We can develop our economy to meet our needs, construct roads and build infrastructure that can be of world standard. We can establish agro allied industries and develop our agriculture to feed our teeming population and provide employment for our teeming unemployed youths. We can do a lot to improve the welfare of our people. We can do a lot to remove corruption and vices in our land. All we need are honest and purposeful leaders.

The time to right the wrongs is now and the time to take necessary steps to put things right is now; this is the time to prepare for a better future for the citizens of this nation. There are many lessons to learn in all that I have mentioned above. I hope all the stakeholders in governance will take proactive measures and do the needful to prepare for a better future for our nation, taking into consideration the effects and event of the covid-19 pandemic.

Marcus Jadson,

08035959270

