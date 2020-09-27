Vclef makes statement with ‘Leg over’

With a fast-rising career which started years ago, singer and songwriter, Frank Victor who is popular as Vclef, appears ready to reach a new height with new single ‘Leg over’.

The new tune, in which he features Blessedbwoy, was released to the airwaves days ago and is the second music work to be released from the stable of the artiste. The first, ‘5 & 6’, reportedly attracted positive reviews for the singer with some observers quick to label him as a talent to watch out for in the generation of music stars.

Speaking with R, the singer expressed excitement at the ‘steady’ progress he has been making in his career but remained calm over attaining superstardom.

“The progress has been steady and I’m excited to have another single out there for fans to catch cruise.

“Since I started singing, people have always encouraged me to keep going, that the talent is obvious. But I am calm about everything and the growing attention. We are taking things one step at a time,” Vclef added.

‘Leg over’ is produced by popular producer, Foreign groove.

