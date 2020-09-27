CAC ends 29-year-old crisis, to inaugurate integration committee

The crisis that enguffed the christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide for 29years has been finally resolved as all stakeholders have united and decided to put an end to the long crisis in the foremost first generation church in Nigeria.

The president of the church, Pastor Abraham Akinosun, said this during the 2020 Virtual Pastors’ Conference of the church tagged ‘God in the administration of man’, at the All Saints Chapel, Basorun, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“There had been several moves in the past to settle the crisis by dialogue. But as soon as we moved close to announcing the end of the crisis, some mudane issues would come up to stall the effort. At this time, all the stakeholders have been divinely instructed to end the feud. The entire CAC Worldwide is now one”, he said.

Akinosun said although total unification is an ongoing process as the church leadership is inaugurating an integration committee made up of nominees of all critical stakeholders to fine-tune the process of total integration of all the groups in the church, adding that the committee will work within a time frame and be guided with strict terms of reference.

“The process that led to this unity initiative is divine. I can only tell you that it is the Lord’s doing. But all l can say here is that God moved all our leaders from various groups and told them to put an end to the crisis. Being obedient men of God, they yeilded’’, he said.

He thanked God and all the relevant stakeholders of the church including Pastor John Dada Obafemi, Pastor D. A. Oloye, Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara, Pastor Kayode Omoniyi, Pastor Samuel Ogundare, Pastor S. O. Oladele and Pastor Paul Obadare, all of who made moves to end the crisis.

The cleric said that COVID-19 exposed the utter powerlessness of man, his foolishness and his dependence on God.

He urged Nigerians to acknowledge God in all their daily activities, obey and serve Him while still alive as well as live in peace with all His creations.

The church leader then called for proper restructuring of the country so that it will be able to bring development initiatives to the grass roots as well as administrative convenience while he also called for unity in policy formulation by the Federal Government as most of the federal institutions did not reflect federal character in their activities.

