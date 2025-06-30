Why I may go against coalition to unseat Tinubu — Peter Obi

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has confirmed his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election, but has drawn a clear line in the sand regarding coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Obi emphasised that while he is open to discussions, he is opposed to any coalition that does not prioritise finding immediate solutions to the challenges facing the nation, which he described as being “at war.”

Recently, coalition to unseat Tinubu ‘an anti-Tinubu coalition’ was formed, which includes former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and former Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking during a live X Spaces session on Sunday night, Obi also expressed his willingness to serve a single four-year term if elected, signalling a departure from typical political ambitions.

In a statement released Monday by his spokesman, Ibrahim Umar of the Peter Obi Media Reach, Obi directly dismissed claims of a joint ticket with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He made it clear that any alliance must be solely driven by a commitment to national salvation.

“If the coalition is not about stopping the killings in Benue, Zamfara, how to revive our economy, how to make our industries productive, how to put food on the tables of Nigerians… Count me out,” Obi declared.

“Nigeria is currently at war. We need to do something about it.”

Obi promised to bring stability to Nigeria within two years of assuming office, urging all Nigerians to join him in this mission.

“I will bring stability in Nigeria within two years in office. Leaders of Nigeria should sit down in Nigeria and fix Nigeria,” he added.

Addressing internal party dynamics, Obi disclosed that efforts are underway to secure the Independent National Electoral Commission’s recognition for the Nenadi Usman-led faction of the Labour Party, in line with a recent Supreme Court ruling.

He also reiterated his support for power rotation between the North and South, a principle he stated he implemented as governor of Anambra State.

