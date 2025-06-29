Osun: Nigeria, China partner to build agro-industrial estate in Iragbiji

The People’s Republic of China, in partnership with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has chosen Iragbiji community in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State as a unique agro-business hub for its proposed smart farming industrial estate.

Speaking over the weekend at the palace of Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi Odundun IV, the Chairman of China International Business and Development Corporation (CIBDC), Mr. Chang Daniel, said agricultural practice for food production, supply, and consumption in human life remained essential.

He linked innovation in modern agricultural practice, especially as exemplified by mechanised farming system, to technology, which, according to him, has taken China away from where it was forty years ago and revolutionised it into what it is today.

“With technology and digitalisation, we would replicate Chinese industrial reforms within five years in Nigeria.

“There’s a saying in China that when a country becomes developed, its people become very rich. So, we believe Nigeria will be a great country in future,” the CIBDC Chairman said.

The President of Nigeria-China Investment Club, Dr. Chidi Ulelu, who led the 12-man delegation to Iragbiji in company of Hon. Bola Ojo, a legislative aide at the Nigerian Senate, also delivered a brief address. He said the International Investment and Business Corporation would ensure complete generation of electricity for the host community in addition to a Smart Farming Industrial Estate that would be built in Iragbiji.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, ‘Uplifting Youth Through Agriculture’, Ambassador Princess Afoma Adigwe, who is also a prominent member of the delegation, said the community would play host to the first Pilot Uyota Smart Farming Industrial Estate with ‘Live, Learn and Work’ as model of the Agro-Centre, where youth would be trained and subsequent engaged in agro-business production, processing, packaging and exportation.

Earlier, while receiving the delegation in his palace, Oba Olabomi commended the team with expression of appreciation for their commitment and goodwill, as obviously expressed by the proposed establishment of the agro-business hub in his community that would be beneficial to the new Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, students and the general public.

Other members of the delegation were an Assistant Team Leader, Mrs. Li Feng; another Executive Director, Mr. Gibson Ngoka; and Xiang Wenqin.

Ye Silin, Pan Dan, Fang Yan, Jiang Yao, Yang Fenglong, and Tian Chungrong were also members of the team.

Oba Olabomi organised a reference-point reception for the team members, where they were entertained with a rich cultural exhibition showcasing oral poetry rendition, drumming, masquerade dance, decoration in Yoruba cultural attire, and consumption of local food by the Chinese delegation with a chorus toast to a new development in the community.

In attendance at the palace with Aragbiji for the reception of the delegation were High Chief Eesa of Iragbiji, Muraina Oyelami; Kingmakers and other high-ranking Chiefs, members of the Iragbiji Development Association (IDA) led by the national Chairman, Dr. Lateef Raheem; an aide to Hon. Minister Adegboyega Oyetola, Mr. Kaseem Akolawole; the Chief of Staff to Aragbiji, Mr. Olayide Oladiti; and the spokesperson for the community, Dr. Jimoh Olorede, who played the anchorman role and directed the programme of the reception.

