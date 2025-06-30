Defamation: Popular Islamic scholar, Kaola, remanded in Kwara prison

An Upper Area Court in Ganmo, Kwara State, has ordered the remand of a popular Islamic scholar, Alhaja Kafilat Kaola, at the Oke Kura Correctional Facility in Ilorin over a defamation case involving another renowned Islamic preacher, Alfa Taofeek Akeugbagold.

Alhaja Kaola, a female Islamic cleric and proprietor of a school, was brought before the court by Akeugbagold, who accused her of defamation.

During Monday’s proceedings, counsel to Alhaja Kaola pleaded with the court to grant his client bail on self-recognition and on account of her public status, assuring the court that she would not abscond.

However, counsel to the plaintiff, Ajasa Ademola, opposed the bail application, arguing that Alhaja Kaola was not entitled to such privilege under the law, citing her alleged involvement in a similar matter.

Ajasa, when prompted to provide evidence to support his objection, presented a viral video in which Alhaja Kaola was allegedly seen disparaging a judge and a lawyer over a previous legal case.

Citing relevant legal provisions, Ajasa maintained that individuals who publicly ridicule judicial officers should not be granted bail under such circumstances and insisted that she be remanded.

Following arguments from both parties, the judge ordered that Alhaja Kaola be remanded at the Oke Kura Correctional Facility in Ilorin until the next adjourned date, July 17, 2025.

