More than 51,000 units of toothpaste and mouthwash have been recalled across the United States after federal testing detected hormones in samples of the products, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The voluntary recall was initiated by ORL Labs LLC, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and covers 51,762 units of six ORL Organic Oral Care products manufactured for children and adults.

According to an FDA enforcement report, the agency notified the company that testing had detected progesterone, estradiol or dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) in product samples.

Progesterone and estradiol are hormones associated with the female reproductive system, while DHEA is a hormone the body uses in producing estrogen and testosterone.

The recall began on October 12 and was classified as a Class II recall by the FDA on November 6.

The agency’s Class II classification applies to products whose use or exposure may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, while the likelihood of serious adverse health effects is considered remote.

The FDA report did not disclose the specific hormones detected in individual products, their concentrations or how the contamination occurred.

The affected products were distributed nationwide and carry expiration dates ranging from September 2026 to August 2028.

The recall covers 4-ounce tubes of ORL Organic Oral Care natural toothpaste in Fresh Mint, Cinnamint and Bubblegum Kids flavours, as well as 16.9-ounce bottles of ORL mouthwash in Fresh Mint, Cinnamint Kids and Bubblegum Kids varieties.

The affected toothpaste products include 19,247 units of Fresh Mint, 7,202 units of Cinnamint and 3,976 units of Bubblegum Kids.

The mouthwash recall covers 12,081 units of Fresh Mint, 6,140 units of Cinnamint Kids and 3,116 units of Bubblegum Kids.

The products can be identified using their Universal Product Codes (UPCs), which are listed in the FDA’s enforcement report alongside specific lot numbers.

According to the FDA filing, ORL Labs did not issue a public press release announcing the recall but notified consignees or the public through a letter.

The report did not provide specific instructions on how consumers should dispose of the recalled products or obtain refunds.

ORL Labs had not immediately responded to a request for comment from Fox Business at the time of the report’s publication.

Consumers seeking further information about the recall can contact the company through its customer service line at 844-675-5227 or via email at [email protected].

(nypost)