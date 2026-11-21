The first phase of the One-Day House of Representatives Initiative sponsored by the member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Hon. Folajimi Oyekunle (DON)

, was held on Saturday, with students, entrepreneurs and other eligible constituents participating in the aptitude test.

The computer-based test, conducted at West Consult CBT Centre, beside the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Ibadan Study Centre, Ijokodo, was designed to assess participants’ knowledge of leadership, governance and legislative responsibilities.

The initiative is aimed at exposing constituents, particularly young people, to the workings of the National Assembly and encouraging their participation in democratic governance.

Participants from different backgrounds took part in the assessment, hoping to secure places among the 15 candidates expected to advance to the next stage of the selection process.

The names of the successful candidates will be announced publicly ahead of the second phase.

Under the initiative, the eventual winner will serve as a One-Day Representative and enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to the National Assembly to gain firsthand experience of parliamentary activities.

The winner will also receive a cash prize of ₦1 million, while the first and second runners-up will receive ₦500,000 and ₦250,000 respectively.

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Beyond the competition, the programme is expected to familiarise participants with the responsibilities of legislative representation, including lawmaking, oversight functions and constituency engagement.

The second phase of the selection process is expected to commence after the announcement of the 15 successful candidates.

The initiative is part of Oyekunle’s constituency engagement efforts to promote intellectual development and create opportunities for constituents to gain practical knowledge of legislative processes.