Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has resettled residents of Mayanti, a community in Bama Local Government Area displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency, with the inauguration of 500 houses and 2,000 semi-permanent shelters.

The governor also inaugurated Mayanti Primary and Junior Secondary School, comprising four blocks of eight classrooms, as part of efforts to restore basic services in the community.

Speaking during the exercise on Saturday, Zulum said reconstruction, resettlement and rehabilitation remained central to his administration’s efforts in communities affected by the insurgency.

“So far, we have resettled many communities, and I am happy that Mayanti is back on track,” he said.

He said improved road connectivity between Bama and Banki had boosted commercial activities and improved the livelihoods of people affected by the insurgency.

Zulum commended the residents for returning to their ancestral homes and assured them of continued government support.

The Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr Lawan Wakilbe, who chaired the construction committee, said 280 hectares of farmland had also been brought under cultivation, with returning residents given free access to tractors.

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The governor also expressed condolences to the military and volunteer forces over the loss of personnel during the construction work.

Meanwhile, Zulum led the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign to Bama town and Konduga, urging residents to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other party candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Addressing supporters at Bama Township Stadium, he said Tinubu’s re-election would help sustain security gains, continue development projects, and support the resettlement of internally displaced persons.

The APC governorship candidate, Engr Mustapha Gubio, pledged to build on Zulum’s record and bring more development to the state if elected.