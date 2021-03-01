Uplifting education in Oyo State

EDUCATION forms the mainstay of a society’s development and this is the primary reason the sector has received serious attention from successive governments in Oyo State.

Series of efforts have been directed at building more classrooms, recruiting teachers and other complementary steps to improve the standard of education in the Pacesetter State.

Despite these laudable inputs, government’s efforts have continued to suffer setbacks occasioned by an awfully high number of dilapidated public schools’ classrooms in urban and rural areas in the state.

The deplorable conditions of these classrooms are due to avoidable inadequate chairs and tables and extremely bad floor conditions of the classrooms.

Without a doubt, desirable and proper learning cannot take place in this unconducive classroom environment, which is contrary to the government’s educational goal.

To improve the conditions of public school classrooms, it is high time a department was established for the purpose of ensuring regular maintenance of classrooms in the state in the same manner FERMA and OYSTROMA maintain federal and state roads, respectively.

Obviously, a good classroom condition and adequate provision of chairs and tables are not negotiable if good results will justify the huge funding education gulps.

Oyo State students are passing through avoidable learning distress due to poor state of their classrooms.

Stakeholders like communities and old students’ associations should be involved and support the government in this task.

A good classroom environment builds high spirits for learning, concentration and understanding on the one hand and boosts teachers’ morale on the other.

Bello Muyideen Mosobalaje, Ibadan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…