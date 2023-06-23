Students of the Department of Pharmacy in the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) on Friday protested against the indiscriminate fees charged in their department by the university authorities.

The protesting students, who carried placards with various inscriptions depicting their grievances, matched round the university premises.

One of the aggrieved students who pleaded anonymity said; “Today, Friday 23 June, we the Pharmacy students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) are holding a protest within the Nsukka campus against exorbitant fees charged by the authorities in the faculty.

“We are complaining of paying 20,000 development levy in the faculty, as well as faculty and departmental dues again. These payments are done yearly.

“We’re also protesting against the high costs of practical manuals (materials) which we’ve been mandated to buy. These materials run in thousands every semester.

“We’re not finding it easy coping with the too many levies but constant bills which we pay in the Pharmacy faculty and department.

“We want some consideration and moderation in the amounts we spend on fees and manuals and materials in the department and calling on the authorities concerned to allow the poor breathe”.

However, all efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Chief Okwun Umeaku proved abortive as he did not answer his phone calls.

