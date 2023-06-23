Independent Hajj Reporters, (IHR), a civil society organization that monitors and reports on Hajj and Umrah activities in Nigeria has commended Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for returning the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the office of the Vice President

Recall, president Tinubu gave the approval on Tuesday shortly before traveling to Paris, France to attend a global financial pact summit.

IHR in a statement on Friday , signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed said the decision is a welcome one because it will free the commission from unnecessary bureaucracies and provides efficient time management in the implementation of hajj policies.

“ It is our belief that returning NAHCON to the office of the Vice President, which is in line with its establishment act will afford the commission the opportunity to fast track their operations with little or no delay,” the statement said.

The CSO also said it is particular delighted that the commission is returning under the supervision of the current vice president, Kashim Shettima, a man, it says that has a track record of doing well for Hajj pilgrims from Borno state while he govern the state for eight years.

“ The Vice President had always taken special interest in the Hajj affairs of Borno state and was always personally involved in ensuring that pilgrims from the state perform Hajj in a state of tranquillity. He always ensure that everything needed by the pilgrims are provided and on time.

“ It is our belief that the VP will replicate this and do more at the National level, which will in turn see Nigerian pilgrims enjoying the best of services they pay for,,” the statement said.