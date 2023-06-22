The introduction and launching of the Universal Basic Education Programme by the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo on 30th September 1999 at Sokoto could be rightly seen as part of Nigeria’s efforts to uphold and fulfil her commitment to the provision and promotion of Basic Education for all as required by a number of covenants and protocols to which the country is a signatory.

In this piece, NATHANIEL GBAORON, Our Nasarawa state Correspondent writes on the journey so far in the state.

Some of the objectives of the programme include developing in the entire citizenry a strong consciousness for Education and a strong commitment to its vigorous promotion, the provision of free, Universal Basic Education for every Nigerian child of school-going age, reducing drastically the incidence of drop- out from the formal school system through improved relevance, quality and efficiency and ensuring the acquisition of the appropriate levels of literacy, numeracy, manipulative, communicative and life – skills such as the ethical, moral and civic values needs for laying a solid foundation for life – long learning.

The scope of the programme encompasses Primary, Junior Secondary, Adult and Nomadic education and is expected to be free, compulsory and Universal.

The compulsory, free Universal Basic Education Law 2005 was passed by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and assented to by His Excellency, Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Alh. Abdullahi Adamu, on September 14, 2005, and the programme was formally launched on February 28, 2006.

On assumption of office, May 29, 2019, His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor, Nasarawa State, states clearly the administration’s resolve to reposition the education sector with priority attention to be given to the development of Basic Education and as a first step in the overhauling of the system, Primary School across the state undergo rehabilitated, reconstruction and refurbishing.

And match words with actions in line with the administration’s desire encapsulated in its action template of sanitizing and restoring its lost glory, the Governor did not waste time in forwarding the name of an icon in public service, grassroots politician, political tactician, cornerstone politician, a dogged fighter, humble and honest player in the education industry to the State House of Assembly for the second term which got accelerated confirmation to attain these goals, he is Hon. Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi ( Barayan Daddare) and three other Permanent Members.

In a chat with Lawal GANA Ahmed, the Public relations officer of UBEC in the state, said “Immediately after its inauguration, the Board swung into action by drawing up the work plan for the utilisation of the quarterly intervention funds allocations, which was subsequently approved by the Universal Basic Education Commission, Abuja.

This was followed by the placement of newspaper Advertisements, Social Media broadcasts and radio announcements for the pre-qualification/ registration by contractors for the various projects outlined in the work plan.

The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board remained committed to the faithful implementation of the work plan.

Over a billion Naira were expended on the construction of two thousand, four hundred and thirty-seven classrooms block within the most interior accessible part of the State.





Similarly, fifty-four thousand, nine hundred and seventy-nine furniture were supplied and distributed to Primary and Junior Secondary Schools the length and the breadth of the State, while, in the journey two hundred toilets, and thirty-six perimeter fences were constructed others also include; landscaping and road drainage respectively”; GANA said.

The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board succeeds in revising the drastically ugly situation of the fact that where Pupils use to learn under trees or bare floors.

In fulfilment of Governor Abdullahi A. Sule’s campaign promise to give special attention to the plight of the Physically challenged who for a long time have been left in the lurch.

Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board donated instructional materials worth millions of Naira to special education schools in the State as part of efforts to boost their academic performance. Items donated are a unit of personal computer, internet modem, units of printers, table, seats and 21 units of tricycles.

His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule, has promised in different forums to improve and make teaching and conducive for our teachers and students in his transformational agenda.

Recently, His Excellency, Executive Governor, Nasarawa State, flagged off fifty-nine thousand, nine hundred and seventy-nine seats contracted for distribution to primary and junior secondary schools across the Akwanga Local Government Area.

Today, in Nasarawa State there are enough instructional materials such as exercise books, textbooks and even chalk that have been distributed free of charge to the Pupils and students in the State.

Before the present Administration of His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor, Nasarawa State, there were one thousand, two hundred and eighty primary schools. But now the number had increased to one thousand, four hundred schools and three hundred and twenty-seven thousand, three hundred and twenty-seven Pupils.

The achievement yielded positive results in the entire education sector as Pupil enrolment increased.

However, this increase in primary school Pupils had a positive turnover to Junior Secondary Schools.

Apart from the construction of classrooms for Pupils, teachers are also enjoying the fruits of labour on earth as their enhance salaries allowances and other welfare packages were up to date.

To maintain the tempo, a series of workshops and seminars are the older of the day for all stakeholders in the education sector. Usually to review what has been and what ought to be done to take education to greater heights for example Training in Basic Education, Training of school administrators on modern supervision, Basic audio-visual aids Development in our Schools, and inclusive education. Others include Family life and HIV/AIDS, handicrafts, and Science laboratory science.

Another workshop was the interactive session for the Head of Section Quality Assurance for the 13 Local Government Area and Development Areas as practical was given to relate schools inspection and with the conformity of the Universal Basic Education Commission acts.

The National Teachers Institute, British Council, MDGs, UNICEF, and UBEC, were also added steps to the Basic Education Delivery in Nasarawa State’s journey.

Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board was in partnership with International agencies such as; UNICEF, USAID, COMPASS, WORLD BANK, UBEC, and BRITISH COUNCIL.

Quiz, Debates and Sports are not left out of the calendar of Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Basic Education Delivery Journey.

Challenges

According to the PRO, “Improper Disarticulation, Interference by the Ministry of Education in the management of Junior Secondary School education sub-sector has remained a problem in the effective implementation of UBE at that level.

“Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board has learned many lessons to the decay of primary schools in the State and is poised to uplift the primary education as the best”.

Therefore, the present civilian administration in the State under the able leadership of Abdullahi A. Sule, deserved commendations for its commitment to education in the State, without whose support whatever achievements the Board has made would not have been resized.

Also worth commendation are the recently reconstituted Chairman of the Board for the second term, Hon. Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi ( Barayan Daddare) and his able dedicated members and Directors for their efficient Management of the affairs of the Board over a short time.

Indeed, there is a need to sensitize all and sundry to identify and play their respective roles in the education enterprise, conscious of the fact that education has no option. Education is an asset of infinite value. After all ” Education For All is the Responsibility of All “.

