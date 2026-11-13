Prince William’s ‘one condition’ for reconciling with Prince Harry

Prince William has reportedly set a condition for reconciling with his younger brother, Prince Harry, amid continuing tensions within the British royal family.

According to a report by Metro, the Prince of Wales is willing to speak with Harry but wants his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children kept out of public discussions involving the family.

The reported condition comes as the brothers remain estranged despite now living in the same country for the first time in six years.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, reportedly returned to the United Kingdom in August with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, after living in the United States.

The family is said to have settled into life in the Cotswolds following an initial period of adjustment, which reportedly included school changes for the children over security concerns.

However, the relationship between the brothers has reportedly not improved since Harry’s return.

Metro reported that William remains deeply hurt by comments Harry has made publicly about him and other members of the royal family.

According to gossip columnist Rob Shuter’s Substack, a royal insider said William would be prepared to meet Harry without their wives or children present.

The insider also claimed William wanted Meghan to avoid making public comments about Catherine and the couple’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“William is willing to speak to Harry, but he wants Catherine and his children kept out of Meghan’s mouth,” the source reportedly said.

“No public comments, no private briefings, no dragging his wife or children into their grievances. They’re off-limits.”

The insider further claimed that Harry wanted to restore his relationship with his brother, but William remained focused on protecting his immediate family.

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They added that reconciliation was possible, but William would not allow his wife and children to become involved in the brothers’ disagreements.

The reported conditions come amid renewed public attention on the royal family following a recent sketch on Saturday Night Live UK.

The comedy programme featured performers Jack Shep and Ayoade Bamgboye portraying Harry and Meghan, while Larry Dean and Emma Sidi played King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Set at the monarch’s Balmoral estate in Scotland, the sketch imagined the Sussexes returning to the royal residence.

The performers also joked about the couple’s reported $60 million Netflix deal, with the character portraying Harry asking for a duchy after suggesting the money had not lasted long.

Commenting on the brothers’ continued estrangement, the royal insider reportedly said their disagreement was becoming a source of public ridicule.

“This is the future King and his brother, not two schoolboys refusing to sit together at lunch. Somebody has to grow up,” the source said.

The insider added that the dispute could not continue indefinitely, describing the brothers’ avoidance of each other as damaging to their public image.

There has been no official confirmation from Kensington Palace or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding the reported condition.

(metro.uk)