How I received N100m alert after APC campaign – Portable

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has narrated how he allegedly received a N100m alert from Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, following his participation in campaign activities for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The singer disclosed this in a video circulating on social media on Friday, in which he expressed excitement over the alleged payment and thanked the senator and another politician, IBD Dende.

In the video, Portable was seen wearing an APC-branded shirt and a cap bearing Yayi’s name, while displaying campaign materials featuring the politician.

Recounting how he received the money, the singer claimed that he woke up to discover that N100m had been credited to his account on the senator’s instructions.

He said he had earlier been asked by IBD Dende to return home, with an assurance that he would be contacted. However, some of his associates subsequently informed him that Yayi was looking for him.

Portable said he initially suspected that the information might be another attempt to deceive him, recalling an earlier occasion when he was told that money had been sent to him but he allegedly received nothing.

He said, “My dearest fans! I just woke up to an alert of N100m from Yayi! IBD Dende, oga mi! God bless you. Thank you! Yayi instructed them to send me the money. I took a nap, and God saved me from death.

“When I woke up today, I remembered that IBD had asked me to go home yesterday and said he would reach out to me. But some of my senior street brothers and street politicians came to tell me that Yayi was looking for me.

“Are you the one to tell me that Yayi is looking for me?’ I asked. They wanted to scam me, just as they did when Yayi sent money previously. I did not get a dime then.”

Expressing gratitude over the alleged payment, Portable prayed for the politician’s wellbeing and described the N100m as a substantial amount.

“Thank you, Lord! Yayi has sent N100m. Thank you, IBD Dende. May your children be glorious! May you live long, my daddy. It shall be well with you. N100m is not a small amount at all!” he said.

The latest claim comes weeks after the singer publicly acknowledged receiving payments for participating in APC campaign activities in support of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In October, Portable had appealed to Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu, for additional payment after performing at an APC rally held at Onikan Stadium in Lagos on October 13.

In a video recorded after the rally, the singer was seen lying on the stadium floor, complaining about the physical demands of entertaining the crowd and calling for an opportunity to meet the President and his son.

“I want to see Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu; they have almost squeezed me to death. I have fainted; it is Tinubu that is winning. Did we not collect money? Tinubu, pay me more money; I am feeling so much heat,” he said.

Although he acknowledged receiving payment for his participation, Portable maintained that his efforts deserved additional compensation.

In another video circulated earlier in October, the singer claimed that the money he received from campaign activities had helped improve his financial situation following a period of economic difficulty.

Portable’s latest claim of receiving N100m has not been independently verified, and details surrounding the alleged transfer, including its source and purpose, remain unconfirmed as at press time.