In a groundbreaking effort to empower adolescent girls in Nigeria, the Adolescent 360 (A360) program is making significant strides in breaking down barriers to access and increasing the voluntary uptake of modern contraceptives by adolescent girls.

Implemented by the Society for Family Health (SFH), the initiative aims to improve the sexual and reproductive health of girls aged 15–19 while helping them achieve their dreams and succeed in life.

Dubbed the 9JA Girls program, this holistic approach frames contraception within the broader context of life, love, and health.

By providing girls with access to sexual and reproductive health information and services, the program seeks to increase the prevalence rate of modern contraceptives (mCPR) and ensure a brighter future for adolescent girls in Nigeria.

To deliver the economic strengthening adaptation in Ogun State, SFH partnered with the Royal Heritage Health Foundation (RHHF) as an implementing partner. The program ran in batches, with each batch taking approximately 3-4 months to complete, and girls were enrolled on a rolling basis.

Giving a brief overview of the A360 Economic Strengthening (ES) program, the Director of the A360 Project, Roselyn Odeh, noted that the long-term impact of the program is for adolescent girls to have improved agency and financial resources to lead the lives they desire.

This is evident in the girls’ ability to make informed decisions regarding the control and allocation of resources, financial independence, and the establishment of sustainable businesses.

She stated that SFH implemented and evaluated an economic strengthening pilot that builds upon A360’s SRH programming, designed to improve adolescent girls’ economic and health outcomes.

The study aimed to assess the effectiveness of A360’s Economic Strengthening adaptations in improving outcomes related to economic empowerment and girls’ autonomy while amplifying the core SRH program outcomes.

She also noted that the intervention has two anticipated outcomes: adolescent girls (aged 15-19) having the knowledge, agency, and support to pursue economic autonomy, and adolescent girls (aged 15-19) being equipped with adequate knowledge to make informed health decisions and choices.

Speaking about the positive aspects of the program, Roselyn Odeh highlighted that the project impacted 853 girls through goal-setting moments, financial upskilling sessions, vocational skills-building activities, mentorship programs, empowerment collectives (savings groups), and community events (marketplace) where the girls are celebrated, certified, and given the opportunity to showcase their newly acquired skills.





She further stated, “Girls are being recognized as serious economic actors in the community. The graduation moment provides a chance for girls to be formally recognized for their contributions. Girls’ savings groups serve as a way to keep girls connected, providing peer support and reinforcing the importance of having an enabling environment for the achievement of their goals.” She added, “Motivations for girls’ goals include financial independence, pursuing a career or furthering their education, starting or growing a business, and financial preparedness to support themselves and sometimes their family.”

“Skills acquisition is one of the most popular components of the program as girls understand the importance of having a skill and how it can lead to financial stability for them in the future,” she concluded.

The economic strengthening program in Ogun State has recorded tremendous impacts. Currently, 853 adolescent girls from Atan, Etere, and Otun communities in Adodo Ota LGA have graduated from the program. Among them, 127 girls have initiated businesses after exposure to the Economic Strengthening program and have continued to engage in income-generating activities.

Additionally, 278 girls have upskilled and expanded their businesses, 136 girls have secured employment, and 546 girls have re-enrolled in school. Others have enrolled in apprenticeships to further sharpen their skills. Furthermore, 381 girls have joined the 15 savings groups formed, investing and saving individually.

