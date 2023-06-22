Ondo State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, has commended journalists and media organizations in the state for their unprecedented support for the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akinterinwa expressed his appreciation during a courtesy visit to his office by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ondo State Council, led by Prince Leke Adegbite.

“We want to thank the Ondo NUJ Council for acknowledging the work of the present government led by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu because it is not easy for journalists to openly acknowledge the good work of someone, but seeing is believing,” the commissioner said.

Akinterinwa acknowledged that the state government had made significant progress in the areas of infrastructure and security across the state, highlighting Amotekun as the major legacy of Governor Akeredolu.

He also mentioned that the accomplishments of the Ministry of Finance were due to the enabling environment provided by the governor, rather than the ministry’s own abilities or capabilities.

Akinterinwa promised to support initiatives that would enhance journalism practice in the state, particularly in relation to the needs of the Ondo NUJ.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Jide Ekpobomini, described journalism as a noble profession and urged the media to sustain their unwavering support for the present administration in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of Ondo NUJ, Prince Adegbite, stated that the purpose of the visit was to inform the ministry that journalists in the state would continue to be fair to all stakeholders in their various reports.

He commended the commissioner for his role in the timely payment of gratuities to retired staff of Owena Press (The Hope newspaper).

“We are also here to acknowledge Mr Governor for what he has been doing for media practitioners and media organizations in the state, and you can always count on our support.

“Ondo State government has been enjoying positive reportage since the beginning of this administration. We should also commend the giant strides of Governor Akeredolu for providing adequate security for lives and property through the state security network agency, ‘Amotekun,’ alongside other security agencies across the state, and for providing infrastructure for the masses.





“We want to assure you that the support we have been giving this government will continue because the Governor, as our Grand Patron, is also showing our colleagues love in many ways,” Adegbite said.

