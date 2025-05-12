UniAbuja appoints acting registrar

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Abuja, Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Roseline Adakayi as the acting Registrar of the institution, pending the appointment of a substantive Registrar.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, said the appointment letter, signed by the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Patricia Manko Lar, indicated that Adakayi would serve for a period of six months, effective from Monday, 12 May 2025.

She takes over from Mrs. Islamiya Foyeke Abdulraheem, whose six-month tenure as acting Registrar expires on 12 May 2025.

Mrs. Adakayi joined the University of Abuja as an Administrative Officer in the Registry on 2 November 1999 and rose through the ranks to become Deputy Registrar in 2013.

ALSO READ: Kano lawmaker dumps NNPP for APC

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from the University of Jos (1986), a Professional Diploma in Land Surveying from the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo (1990), and a Postgraduate Diploma in Photogrammetry from the Federal Centre for Training in Aerospace Surveys (RECTAS), Ile-Ife (1994).

A seasoned administrator, Adakayi has served in various departments of the University, including the Student Affairs Division (Hostel), Establishments, Institute of Education, Council Division, College of Health Sciences, and the Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education, before proceeding on sabbatical leave at the University of Jos in April 2024.

Congratulating the new acting Registrar, Professor Lar expressed confidence in Mrs. Adakayi’s capabilities, stating that she would bring a wealth of experience to her new position.

Lar said, “I congratulate Mrs. Adakayi on her appointment as Acting Registrar and Secretary to the Council. She will be responsible to the Vice-Chancellor for the day-to-day administration of the University. I am hopeful that with her wealth of experience as an administrator, she will serve the University well.

“Let me also thank Mrs. Islamiya Abdulraheem for successfully completing her six-month tenure as Acting Registrar. It has been a pleasure working with her.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE