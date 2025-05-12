Kano lawmaker dumps NNPP for APC

A member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and a member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Sumaila Constituency, Hon. Zubairu Hamza Masu, has defected from the NNPP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon. Masu addressed his resignation letter to the Speaker, Hon. Ismail Falgore, and it was read during Monday’s plenary session.

However, Hon. Masu cited internal crises bedevilling the NNPP, including factional disputes and ongoing litigations, as his reasons for leaving the party.

He specifically emphasised the multiple claims of leadership within the party at both state and national levels, naming Dr Suleiman Hashim Dungurawa and Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa as those claiming control at the state level, while Dr Ahmed Ajuji and Dr Agbo Major were also asserting authority at the national level.

Hon. Masu’s resignation takes effect from 12 May 2025, and he pledged his full allegiance to the APC leadership at all levels.

