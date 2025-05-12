AfriCast 2025: African media must innovate to thrive in global digital era – NBC boss

The Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Dr. Charles Ebuebu, has stressed the urgent need for African media to adapt, innovate, and take the lead in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.

Speaking while formally announcing AfriCast 2025, Africa’s premier broadcast and digital media summit, which is set to take place from October 20th to 24th, 2025, in Lagos, Dr. Ebuebu warned that failure to evolve could render African media obsolete in shaping narratives and influencing global discourse.

According to the DG, the event with the theme “Navigating the Digital Surge: Building a Resilient African Media Ecosystem,” this year’s edition is poised to shape the future of media on the continent.

Ebuebu emphasised, “the urgent need for African media to adapt, innovate, and lead in an era defined by rapid technological advancement and content globalisation.

“Media is no longer local. Content consumption patterns have gone global thanks to digital platforms.

“AfriCast 2025 will be a platform not just for dialogue, but for action, bringing together regulators, creatives, policymakers, and investors to build a media environment that is credible, inclusive, and future-proof.

“AfriCast 2025 will convene over 3,000 participants from more than 30 countries, ranging from global delegates and content creators to policymakers and tech pioneers.

“The conference will provide a robust four-day experience featuring keynote sessions, content showcases, exhibitions, regulatory roundtables, masterclasses, and tech product unveilings.

“AfriCast comes at a critical time when Africa’s media ecosystem is facing the dual pressures of digital disruption and regulatory evolution.

“As audiences move online, and AI-driven storytelling becomes more prominent, issues like content authenticity, data privacy, platform accountability, and digital inclusion are now central to policy and innovation.”

According to Dr. Ebuebu, NBC is already drafting progressive content and AI regulations to safeguard integrity in the media space.

He emphasized that AfriCast will not only present new ideas but generate data and insights that will inform policy and shape future broadcasting regulations.

Major highlights of AfriCast 2025 include a Wellness Welcome Session to warmly receive international guests, and the Blue Line Tour, which will showcase Lagos’ rapidly evolving railway infrastructure. Attendees can also look forward to Dynamic Market Days featuring vibrant media exhibitions and innovative local content. The event will be bookended by a Grand Opening Ceremony and a Star-Studded Closing Gala, while a strong emphasis will be placed on the inclusion of youth voices in shaping content development and participating in policy conversations.

AfriCast was established by the NBC as a biennial platform to connect Africa’s broadcast value chain — from content creators and distributors to regulators and financiers. The 2023 edition recorded over 2,500 attendees and over 100 exhibitors, and this year’s edition is expected to surpass those numbers, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

The DG said: “We are not just putting together another conference — we are building a movement for Africa’s media resilience.

“As Nigeria leads in music and digital innovation, our broadcast sector must rise to the same global relevance