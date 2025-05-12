Group urges Benue Assembly, govt to expedite action on disability bill passage

A non-governmental organisation known as Inclusive Friends Association on Monday called on the Benue State Government and the House of Assembly to expedite action on the passage, assent, and domestication of the Disability Bill into law.

The Executive Director of IFA, Mrs Grace Jerry, made the appeal during a one-day technical review of the State Disability Bill, held in collaboration with the Benue State Government and the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD).

According to Jerry, persons with disabilities constitute a significant demographic of over 40 million. She stated that the aim of the review was to collectively strengthen the legal framework that promotes and protects the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Benue State.

She emphasised: “We want to ensure there are no gaps. It is more expensive to amend a law than to enact a new one. This gives us a chance to sit together with government representatives, civil society, technical experts, and members of the disability community to review the Bill closely, strengthen it, and make sure there are no gaps so that it addresses the real needs and peculiarities of persons with disabilities.

“It is a critical step in the commitment of stakeholders to inclusion, equity, and justice. Once finalised and enacted, the Disability Bill will not only align with national and international standards but will also serve as a beacon of hope and empowerment for thousands of citizens with disabilities across the state.”

Grace urged all participants to engage openly, listen actively, and share constructively to ensure a collective and confident push forward.

She added: “The Bill has passed through the first and second readings, and it is important that before the final passage, we review it so that everyone working on or speaking about the Bill can examine it one last time and make their final observations and input.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, who is the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon Ladi Ogenyi, informed attendees that the Bill had gone through its first and second readings. After the third reading, it would be sent to the Governor for assent, assuring that the House is committed to its passage.

Ogenyi, who was represented by State Assembly Member Hon Kennedy Angbo, noted that once passed, the Bill would promote the values of those living with disabilities. He added that the House would legislate to mandate the Urban Development Board to ensure that all buildings in the state include provisions for accessibility for persons living with disabilities.

Additionally, the Director General of the Benue State Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD), Leonard-Angelo Viashima, expressed concerns that most public buildings are not PWD-friendly, as they lack appropriate access provisions.

Viashima praised the Bill as well-structured and commended the state Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, for personally championing it, making it an executive initiative, and working closely with the State Assembly to advance its progress.

He called for a deliberate and careful review of its provisions, stating: “If the Bill is passed and we later find an error in it, we would have only ourselves to blame.”

He pledged that the state government would provide an enabling environment for the Bill’s enactment, stating that once passed, it would benefit the vulnerable population and improve their lives.

Viashima also emphasised the need for behavioural change towards PWDs.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr Fidelis Mnyim, represented by Barr Sunday Sabah, an Assistant Director in the Ministry’s Citizen Mediation Centre, stated that persons with disabilities make up around 15% of every population, and a legislative pronouncement is the best way to ensure their inclusion.

“We must be selfless about the review because nothing concerning PWDs should happen without their input. At the end of the day, we should have a document that addresses the peculiar needs of PWDs.”

The Chairman of JONAPWD, Mr Onah Adeyi, congratulated Inclusive Friends Association for their dedicated advocacy, describing the review as a significant achievement.

He also thanked the Benue State Government for making the Bill an executive initiative and appealed to members of the State Assembly to ensure its swift passage after the review.

Providing an overview of the Benue State Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Bill, legal partner Barr Joseph Gbagyo highlighted key provisions, including the prohibition of discrimination and the mandatory inclusion of accessibility in public buildings, the creation of employment opportunities for PWDs, and the establishment of institutional support systems.

He also advocated for the creation of a commission to oversee implementation, monitor compliance, investigate complaints, and promote awareness once the Bill is passed.