The Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto has approved the extension of the appointment of the Registrar of the institution, Malam Nurudeen Abubakar Bello, by one year.

This University Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ismaila Mohammed Yauri, disclosed this in a press statement made available to newsmen in the state on Tuesday.

The extension of the Registrar’s tenure according to the statement is for a period of one year and is in line with the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act, 2012.

“The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Lawal Suleman Bilbis on behalf of the entire university community congratulated the Registrar for the extension of his appointment.

He further urged him to continue to redouble his efforts in the discharge of his responsibility to the school.

