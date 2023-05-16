Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Yobe state, Hajiya Hafsat Yerima has noted with happiness that the Corps Members actively participated in all orientation activities such as Drills, Leadership Training, and Language Studies as well as cook their meals.

Addressing the Corps members at the close of the 2023 Batch ‘A” Stream II orientation course for Corps Members deployed to Yobe State on Tuesday held at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Dazigau, She said that, “In the same spirit, I am also proud to acknowledge, that the Corps Members exhibited high level of discipline and commitment as well as undertook all activities under an atmosphere devoid of rancor and acrimony throughout the duration of the camp.”

The Coordinator stated that,”My dear Corps Members I wish to encourage you to carry this positive behavior to your Places of Primary Assignment and beyond, also contribute your best to the development of your host communities, as well as leave long lasting legacies in your host communities.”

Hafsat Yerima said that “the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneur Skills training you all have undergone in camp is only but a foundation to greater skills you will be exposed to during the post- camp training aspect of the service year. You are therefore, advised to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the scheme to make yourselves self-reliant other than waiting endlessly for white collar jobs that are elusive.”

According to her, “More so that the Scheme is partnering with institutions such as the Bank of Industry (BOA), Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as the NYSC Foundation to make available soft loans to enable you start small scale enterprise. All you need is a good business proposal to access such a facility.”

“As you are well aware, the NYSC Scheme is firmly founded on sound values such as humility, honesty, loyalty and patriotism. I therefore charge you to uphold these basic tenets of the operations of the scheme as you embark on the journey to selfless national service to the fatherland,” She emphasized.

She also said that,”Furthermore, you are admonished to respect the customs and traditions of your host communities; avoid associating yourselves with anti-social groups that their aim is to cause dislocation in the society.”

“You must equally shun provocative dressing but appear always in a decent and acceptable manner. A word the sage says is enough for the wise,” She warned the Corps members.

The Coordinator then thanked the State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni for creating the conducive environment that aided the smooth and successful conduct of the orientation exercise.

She equally appreciated the Chairman NYSC Governing Board and his team for their uncommon efforts in seeing that the Scheme received the desired attention from the Government and good people of Yobe State.

“My gratitude also goes to our collaborating agencies the Army; Man ‘O’ War, Police, Red Cross, DSS, NSCDC, Guest Lecturers, for their contributions to the overall success of this programme, I am eternally grateful to you all. To the Corps Members I wish you all a successful service year and journey mercies to your various places of abode,” She concluded.