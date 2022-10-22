UAE slaps visa ban on Nigerians

AUTHORITIES of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday slammed a visa ban on Nigerians seeking to visit Dubai. In a notice issued to its trade partners in Nigeria which include travel agents, the Dubai authorities declared that “all Dubai applications submitted are now rejected”.

According to the notice, the authorities added that the rejections will be sent in batches. The rejections, the Dubai authorities said “are general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.”

The rejections are said to be the latest decision made by the UAE Immigration authorities on their engagement with Nigerians.

The notice equally specified that there would be no refund for rejected applications.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments,” the notice to the Nigerian travel agents further declared.

No reason was given for the drastic measure taken by the UAE.

