Gunmen attack Apostle Suleiman, kill three policemen, two drivers, one other

The founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, was attacked in his home by some gunmen on Friday evening, killing three policemen, two drivers and a lady, believed to be the preacher’s housemaid.

The attack, Tribune Online gathered, happened at about 5:00 p.m. and was carried out by some hoodlums.

The Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident on Friday evening.

According to him: “The attack on Johnson Suleman was actually true. He was attacked by hoodlums yet unknown at about 5:00 p.m.. He was attacked at home.

“As we speak, two of his drivers were killed, three policemen killed, one female househelp also killed, one missing.

“Upon alarm raised, police moved to the scene, gunned down one of the hoodlums and recovered one of the vehicles used.

“Currently, Apostle Suleiman is safe and sound,” Nwabuzor said.





The Edo Police Command spokesman added that the investigation was ongoing, just as he declined to volunteer further information.

Senator Shehu Sani also said he spoke with Apostle Suleiman who confirmed the attack.

According to him on his Twitter handle: “I have just spoken with Apostle Suleiman. He confirmed to me that it was an assassination attempt on his life and that some of his aides lost their lives. He also confirmed there was an arrest.”