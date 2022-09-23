Two weeks after, another building collapses in Lagos

No fewer than two persons have been rescued under rubbles on Friday as a three-storey building collapsed within Mushin Local Government, Lagos State.

This is coming barely two weeks that a seven 7-storey collapsed in Oniru, Victoria Island on Lagos.

The building, which was erected on 2/4 Oye Sonuga Street opposite Oye Roundabout, was said to have collapsed around 12:30 pm on Friday in the council.

According to a source, one of the rescued victims was a child brought out by the emergency officials including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The number of the rescued occupants was confirmed by NEMA spokesperson, Ibrahim Farinloye, and Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, through statements made available to newsmen in the state.

As of the time of filing this report, rescue operation is still ongoing.

