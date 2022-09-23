Educationist counsels Command Day Sec School graduating students on resourcefulness, hard work

A Deputy Director in the Department of Education, Ministry of Defence, Mrs Gbemisola Oguntola on Thursday counselled students on the need for resourcefulness and hardworking in their life pursuits.

Oguntola gave this charge on Thursday, during her address at the 2022 valedictory service and prize-giving ceremony of the Command Day Secondary School, Ojoo, Ibadan, where she was a guest speaker.

Speaking at the event, Oguntola said, “You have to be focused, disciplined, resourceful and hardworking wherever you find yourself.

“You have to distinguish yourselves and life is not about my money; learn skills, pick a line of interest with vision and be problem solvers in society.”

While appreciating the stakeholders and the alumni association of the school for organising an event of such magnitude, the Commandant of the school, Lt Col A.U. Hamza expressed his confidence in the graduating students and as well admonished them to be good representatives of the school always.

Hamza said, “I congratulate the parents of these students and I appreciate them, especially the alumni for putting up this event, which I find surprising.

“With the training to the student’s course of their learning here, I believe you can surmount any challenge in your next academic endeavours.

“I charge you to be focused, determined and be good ambassadors of the school.”

In his comments, the president of the Alumni Association of the school, Mr Olumide Agbola, expressed joy and some nostalgic feelings at the event and as well presented cash prizes to some outstanding students and teachers.

Speaking on the choice of giving cash prizes by the alumni, Agbola said “we believe in rewarding hard work, excellence and by extension encouraging the students and teachers not to relent.”

He, however, called for a resolution in the ongoing ASUU strike, with tenacity on the part of the striking lecturers by fully pressing home their demands in all negotiations with the federal government.

“It is unfortunate we have our education sector in the situation it is today. To avert recurring strikes, I expect ASUU not to end this particular strike until their needs are met,” he said.





The highlights of the event were the presentation of gifts, and prizes to outstanding students, teachers and some alumni members, and some cultural displays, and renditions, among others.

The event had in attendance the father of the day, the Akinyele local government Chairman, Hon Taoheed Adedigba, who was represented by the Oyo State PDP financial secretary, Mr Oludayo Fatokun, the Agbaakin of Olorunda town in Lagelu local government area, Chief Benedict Akiika, who was the royal father of the day, parents, teachers, students, senior military officers, alumni members and some members of the public.

